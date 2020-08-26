Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -8.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $12.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $10.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.15% off the consensus price target high of $21.19 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.87% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is -1.86% and 3.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing 15.42% at the moment leaves the stock 13.83% off its SMA200. VFF registered -47.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.64% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.22M.

The stock witnessed a -4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.79%, and is 14.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $321.34M and $151.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 174.88% and -54.59% from its 52-week high.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020..

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), with 10.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.62% while institutional investors hold 18.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.47M, and float is at 46.03M with Short Float at 10.56%. Institutions hold 15.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.81 million shares valued at $13.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the VFF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. with 1.12 million shares valued at $5.38 million to account for 1.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.07 million shares representing 1.89% and valued at over $5.1 million, while AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $4.15 million.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 30,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $6.35 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.26 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 151,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $6.25 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.29 million shares of the VFF stock.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

