Avantor Inc. (AVTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is 20.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $22.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVTR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.69% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.84, the stock is 2.88% and 13.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 28.04% off its SMA200. AVTR registered 28.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.64% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.81M.

The stock witnessed a 11.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.92%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $11.93B and $6.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.33 and Fwd P/E is 21.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 228.17% and -4.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avantor Inc. (AVTR) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avantor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in Avantor Inc. (AVTR), with 28.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.91% while institutional investors hold 85.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 575.60M, and float is at 468.71M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 81.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. with over 89.59 million shares valued at $1.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.54% of the AVTR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 63.45 million shares valued at $1.08 billion to account for 11.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 62.31 million shares representing 10.81% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 36.25 million with a market value of $616.23 million.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Mountain Investments III, , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that New Mountain Investments III, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $19.51 per share for a total of $498.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64.02 million shares.

Avantor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Natauri Jo (Director) sold a total of 15,397,005 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $19.51 per share for $300.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43.48 million shares of the AVTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 15,397,005 shares at an average price of $19.51 for $300.34 million. The insider now directly holds 43,483,708 shares of Avantor Inc. (AVTR).