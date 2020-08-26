Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is -52.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.03% off the consensus price target high of $7.06 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 13.21% higher than the price target low of $4.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is -5.35% and -6.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.77 million and changing 1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -26.94% off its SMA200. BBD registered -41.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92M.

The stock witnessed a -15.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.54%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.19. Distance from 52-week low is 42.55% and -54.64% from its 52-week high.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $4.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.84B, and float is at 6.34B with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 20.17% of the Float.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -12.26% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is -38.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.