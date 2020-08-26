Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) – The 15.27% Upside Potential Remains

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 54.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $33.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.34% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.48% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.75, the stock is 0.02% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.39 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 29.46% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 49.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.28.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.19%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $52.28B and $11.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.49 and Fwd P/E is 23.13. Profit margin for the company is 39.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.27% and -7.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $3.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

997 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 25.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 71.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 70.71% of the Float.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 26.48% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 40.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.68% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.