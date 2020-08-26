BMY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Now

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is -2.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.76 and a high of $68.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $62.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.22% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.02% higher than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.71, the stock is 2.11% and 5.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.61 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 3.86% off its SMA200. BMY registered 30.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.64M.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is -0.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $141.41B and $34.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.04% and -8.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.49 with sales reaching $10.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Top Institutional Holders

2,780 institutions hold shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 79.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 79.09% of the Float.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

A total of 194 insider transactions have happened at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 105 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eid Joseph, the company’s SVP,Head Glob. Medical Affairs. SEC filings show that Eid Joseph sold 5,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $64.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2534.0 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that LEUNG SANDRA (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 141,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $63.24 per share for $8.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Paliwal Dinesh C (Director) acquired 9,174 shares at an average price of $54.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 22,109 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 33.91% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 18.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.