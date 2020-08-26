Check out this: Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is on the verge of a huge rally

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is -31.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The RF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -11.24% lower than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.68, the stock is 4.07% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -9.38% off its SMA200. RF registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.65M.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.50%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has around 19564 employees, a market worth around $11.33B and $4.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.56 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.30% and -33.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Top Institutional Holders

1,013 institutions hold shares in Regions Financial Corporation (RF), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 77.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 960.00M, and float is at 956.13M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 77.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 120.78 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.58% of the RF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 86.25 million shares valued at $959.07 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 53.26 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $592.24 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 38.91 million with a market value of $432.63 million.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Regions Financial Corporation (RF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUQUET JOSE S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SUQUET JOSE S bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $9.88 per share for a total of $98789.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51527.0 shares.

Regions Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that SUQUET JOSE S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $10.21 per share for $51043.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41527.0 shares of the RF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, Keenan David R. (SEVP) disposed off 30,658 shares at an average price of $16.65 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 96,990 shares of Regions Financial Corporation (RF).

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -2.91% down over the past 12 months. BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is -26.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.