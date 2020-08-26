Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) And Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Saying Scary Stuff?

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares are -66.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.76% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.30% down YTD and -15.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.86% and -7.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 29, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the CHS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on November 27, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CHS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.19. The forecasts give the Chico’s FAS Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.33% or 26.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -520.00% in the current quarter to -$0.25, down from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.8, down -22.30% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,110,539 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 580,524. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 603,989 and 130,228 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gwinner Kristin, a EVP, CHRO at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $9433.0 at $1.26 per share on Jun 26. The Interim CFO, SVP – Controller had earlier bought another 8,000 CHS shares valued at $10640.0 on Jun 26. The shares were bought at $1.33 per share. Baker Gregory S (SVP & General Counsel) bought 8,500 shares at $1.26 per share on Jun 26 for a total of $10710.0 while WALKER DAVID F, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Jun 26 for $12397.0 with each share fetching $1.24.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), on the other hand, is trading around $43.22 with a market cap of $2.94B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.18 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BZUN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $172.87 million. This represented a 43.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $304.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $976.4 million from $896.5 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $102.53 million while total current assets were at $786.05 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.90% with a share float percentage of 57.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baozun Inc. having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 6.38 million shares worth more than $245.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 11.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.12 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.