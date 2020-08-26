Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -59.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $39.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -13.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.61, the stock is 14.82% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.71 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -34.94% off its SMA200. CNK registered -63.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a 12.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.06%, and is 23.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.50% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 12705 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.35% and -65.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.19 with sales reaching $149.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

429 institutions hold shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), with 11.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.51% while institutional investors hold 117.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.67M, and float is at 98.05M with Short Float at 17.47%. Institutions hold 106.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.4 million shares valued at $143.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the CNK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.67 million shares valued at $111.71 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 8.44 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $97.53 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 7.66 million with a market value of $88.46 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Humrichouse Ximena G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Humrichouse Ximena G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $11.40 per share for a total of $56976.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16445.0 shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Humrichouse Ximena G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $6.18 per share for $30900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21445.0 shares of the CNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, MITCHELL LEE ROY (Director) acquired 122,800 shares at an average price of $7.94 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 5,708,210 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -51.02% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -68.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.87% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.