Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) up 243.76% since start of the year

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is 243.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The APPS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -16.71% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.51, the stock is 15.46% and 55.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 176.62% off its SMA200. APPS registered 235.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 298.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.07% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.21M.

The stock witnessed a 95.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 292.16%, and is -7.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.77% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $167.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.30 and Fwd P/E is 42.26. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 604.31% and -17.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $60.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 76.10% year-over-year.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Top Institutional Holders

203 institutions hold shares in Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.97% while institutional investors hold 60.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.39M, and float is at 83.87M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 58.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $71.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.46% of the APPS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.97 million shares valued at $62.43 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.61 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $57.94 million, while Venrock Management VI, LLC holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $29.02 million.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Karish Jeff, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Karish Jeff bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $4.22 per share for a total of $21100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that GYANI MOHAN S (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $4.13 per share for $24780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the APPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $21300.0. The insider now directly holds 328,268 shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS).

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) that is trading -30.29% down over the past 12 months. Amdocs Limited (DOX) is -5.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.