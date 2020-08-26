Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares are 282.42% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.10% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +327.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.65% down YTD and -4.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.03% and -40.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 01, 2020, Maxim Group recommended the INO stock is a Hold, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on July 01, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the INO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.00. The forecasts give the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.94% or -57.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -388.20% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.47, up 130.50% from -$1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 592,195 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 379,248. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 35,000 and 208,934 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kim Jong Joseph, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $2.11 million at $21.13 per share on Jul 30. The Chief Scientific Officer had earlier sold another 19,467 INO shares valued at $0.37 million on Aug 10. The shares were sold at $19.06 per share. KIES PETER (CFO) sold 35,000 shares at $24.95 per share on Jul 15 for a total of $0.87 million while KIES PETER, (CFO) sold 35,000 shares on Jun 30 for $0.93 million with each share fetching $26.50.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), on the other hand, is trading around $13.14 with a market cap of $6.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.56 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$19.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$384.0 million. This represented a 123.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$4.82 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $64.54 billion from $58.58 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.35 billion while total current assets were at $13.79 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.08 billion, significantly lower than the $2.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.31 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 108,317 shares. Insider sales totaled 66,176 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.92M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.00% with a share float percentage of 502.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 759 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.26 million shares worth more than $696.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 51.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $677.97 million and represent 10.20% of shares outstanding.