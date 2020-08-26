Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: MICT Inc. (MICT), Eros International Plc (EROS)

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares are 376.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.11% or $0.65 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +866.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.82% down YTD and 268.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.86% and 17.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.24. The forecasts give the MICT Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.33% or 29.33%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,484,315 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 315,200 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.78 with a market cap of $558.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eros International Plc (EROS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EROS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $500.83 million. This represented a -1638.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$6.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $607.66 million from $1.09 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.59 million while total current assets were at $118.41 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $18.74 million, significantly lower than the $74.97 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $18.68 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.50% with a share float percentage of 132.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros International Plc having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 5.89 million shares worth more than $18.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Paradice Investment Management, LLC held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.84 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.