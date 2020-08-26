Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is -2.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $32.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.44% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.12% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -25.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.86, the stock is 16.48% and 23.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.96 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock 15.20% off its SMA200. ELAN registered 11.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.31%.

The stock witnessed a 35.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.58%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 5760 employees, a market worth around $11.72B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.46. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.24% and -11.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.50% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.20M, and float is at 324.68M with Short Float at 5.37%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOOVER R DAVID. SEC filings show that HOOVER R DAVID bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $26.94 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31075.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that BILBREY JOHN P (Director) bought a total of 9,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $26.20 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24222.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, GARCIA ART A (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.76 for $49520.0. The insider now directly holds 9,055 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).