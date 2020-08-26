Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is -36.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $18.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.45% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -1.87% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.1 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.96% off its SMA200. EPD registered -36.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.34M.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.99%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $39.10B and $29.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.81% and -39.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $7.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

1,189 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), with 708.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.41% while institutional investors hold 55.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.19B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 37.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 76.91 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.52% of the EPD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 44.15 million shares valued at $802.28 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 31.7 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $576.0 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 30.13 million with a market value of $547.53 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bacon Graham W., the company’s Executive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that Bacon Graham W. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $17.80 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Bacon Graham W. (Executive Vice President & COO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $19.70 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, BARTH CARIN MARCY (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.65 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 57,693 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -42.53% down over the past 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is -66.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.