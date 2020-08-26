Exploring Strategic Opportunities: 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares are 190.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.36% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +190.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.72% down YTD and 39.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.42% and -9.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 09, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the VNET stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 14, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the VNET stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.35. The forecasts give the 21Vianet Group Inc. stock a price target range of $288.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $207.96. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.68% or 89.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,575.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.56, up 26.60% from -$0.08 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.02 for the next year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), on the other hand, is trading around $12.32 with a market cap of $1.53B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.62 and spell out a less modest performance – a -16.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BBBY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $810.38 million. This represented a 38.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.44 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.91 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Aug 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.69 billion from $7.79 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $29.48 million while total current assets were at $3.82 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$394.62 million, significantly lower than the $90.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$436.98 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 2,446,461 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,448 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.31M shares after the latest sales, with 63.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 118.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.99 million shares worth more than $211.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 15.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.77 million and represent 12.35% of shares outstanding.