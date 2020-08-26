Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) – The 26.75% Upside Potential Remains

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) is 152.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $9.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLDM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is 19.57% and 49.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 127.30% off its SMA200. FLDM registered 64.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.62M.

The stock witnessed a 49.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.47%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.03% over the week and 12.69% over the month.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $568.63M and $112.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 651.28% and -5.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.90%).

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluidigm Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $32.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), with 883.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 95.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.92M, and float is at 70.31M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 94.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 6.0 million shares valued at $24.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the FLDM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.7 million shares valued at $22.86 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.23 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $20.99 million, while Indaba Capital Management, L.P. holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 3.96 million with a market value of $15.89 million.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLELLA SAMUEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLELLA SAMUEL D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $2.65 per share for a total of $26545.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Fluidigm Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that COLELLA SAMUEL D (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $2.77 per share for $27738.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the FLDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, BARTHELEMY NICOLAS (Director) acquired 80,000 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 149,373 shares of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM).

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 55.87% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 24.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.