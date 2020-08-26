Heat Check: BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Vs. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares are -39.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.12% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.24% down YTD and -31.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.34% and -24.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 25, 2017, Singular Research recommended the BIOL stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Speculative Buy on June 19, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the BIOL stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.33. The forecasts give the BIOLASE Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.5% or 71.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.40% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, down -36.80% from -$0.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,078,243. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,770,312 in purchases and sales respectively.

FEINBERG LARRY N, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 3,402,938 shares worth $1.89 million at $0.55 per share on Jun 08. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,770,312 BIOL shares valued at $0.98 million on Jun 09. The shares were sold at $0.55 per share. SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) sold 1,307,931 shares at $0.60 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $0.78 million while FEINBERG LARRY N, (10% Owner) bought 17,391 shares on Oct 29 for $1.0 million with each share fetching $57.50.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC), on the other hand, is trading around $1.56 with a market cap of $30.48M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BYFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 61.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.24 million. This represented a 94.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$49.15 million, significantly lower than the -$10.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$49.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Broadway Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 115,303 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.72M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.40% with a share float percentage of 5.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadway Financial Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58551.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.