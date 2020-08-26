Heat Check: The Macerich Company (MAC) Vs. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) shares are -68.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.00% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +74.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.84% down YTD and 3.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.72% and 0.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 15, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the MAC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Sell on July 01, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the MAC stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.51. The forecasts give the The Macerich Company stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.09% or -98.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to -$0.18, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.58, down -12.10% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,712,838 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,656. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,402,563 and 149 in purchases and sales respectively.

COPPOLA EDWARD C, a President at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $0.14 million at $5.58 per share on Mar 31. The President had earlier bought another 5,000 MAC shares valued at $27670.0 on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $5.53 per share. ANDERSON DANA K (Vice Chair Emeritus) bought 10,000 shares at $5.97 per share on Mar 30 for a total of $59724.0 while Healey Doug J, (EVP, Leasing) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 30 for $58500.0 with each share fetching $5.85.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.98 with a market cap of $46.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SEEL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.4 million.

Insider activity

Major holders

Insiders own 16.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 37.26M.