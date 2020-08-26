Heat Check: Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Vs. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares are 87.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +243.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.07% down YTD and 13.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.40% and -26.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the TRVN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Resumed the stock as a Buy on May 31, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TRVN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.58. The forecasts give the Trevena Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.67% or 68.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.23, up 4,738.70% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,481,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 57,199. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 23,539 in purchases and sales respectively.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), on the other hand, is trading around $16.75 with a market cap of $4.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.07 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NCLH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -36.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $311.34 million. This represented a -1739.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.99 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.53 billion from $16.46 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.33 billion, significantly lower than the $1.04 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 770,855 shares. Insider sales totaled 112,317 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.22M shares after the latest sales, with 54.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.30% with a share float percentage of 273.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 669 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.86 million shares worth more than $457.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.99 million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.