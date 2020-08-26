Here are the top Institutional holders of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) shares

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is 30.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKYI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 67.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -10.56% and -15.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.73 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. BKYI registered -17.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.91% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.25k.

The stock witnessed a -14.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.07%, and is -9.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.75% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $42.50M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.20% and -74.74% from its 52-week high.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $910k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 100.90% in year-over-year returns.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), with 35.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.16% while institutional investors hold 1.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.30M, and float is at 52.68M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 0.77% of the Float.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the company’s Pres., CEO & Director. SEC filings show that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $4150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20417.0 shares.

BIO-key International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W (Pres., CEO & Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $0.95 per share for $4750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15417.0 shares of the BKYI stock.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 71.74% up over the past 12 months. Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is 56.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.