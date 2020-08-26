Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is 57.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $9.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.55% off the consensus price target high of $13.70 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -56.49% lower than the price target low of $6.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is -25.12% and 7.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.08 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 71.23% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -10.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 160.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.55% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.31M.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.16%, and is -11.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 17.24% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4170 employees, a market worth around $905.14M and $182.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 393.49% and -55.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.80%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $41.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), with 29.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.07% while institutional investors hold 78.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.41M, and float is at 6.75M. Institutions hold 48.84% of the Float.