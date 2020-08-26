Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD)

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is 67.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $1.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.34% higher than the price target low of $1.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is -7.26% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.33 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 45.66% off its SMA200. NGD registered 20.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.73M.

The stock witnessed a -11.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.50%, and is -9.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $578.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.36. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 276.83% and -16.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $227.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in New Gold Inc. (NGD), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 57.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 676.00M, and float is at 674.71M with Short Float at 0.94%. Institutions hold 57.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 63.07 million shares valued at $85.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.33% of the NGD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 36.44 million shares valued at $49.19 million to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 25.13 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $33.92 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 21.48 million with a market value of $29.0 million.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 49.43% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 57.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.