Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) turns bearish with loss of -0.03 points

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is -90.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.26% off the consensus price target high of $3.51 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is -5.45% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.47 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -83.02% off its SMA200. HTZ registered -87.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.44% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.68M.

The stock witnessed a -7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.16%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $223.35M and $7.92B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.50% and -93.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.50% in year-over-year returns.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), with 674.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 118.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 156.21M, and float is at 155.64M with Short Float at 17.50%. Institutions hold 117.59% of the Float.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARNES DAVID A sold 11,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $65011.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29729.0 shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that INTRIERI VINCENT J (Director) sold a total of 18,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $4.31 per share for $79430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18921.0 shares of the HTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $3.49 for $10470.0. The insider now directly holds 27,332 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ).

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) that is trading 36.16% up over the past 12 months. AMERCO (UHAL) is 4.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.