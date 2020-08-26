Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) is -7.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.08 and a high of $184.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The HON stock was last observed hovering at around $159.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.16% off its average median price target of $167.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.75% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -14.26% lower than the price target low of $144.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.53, the stock is 5.99% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.38 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 4.96% off its SMA200. HON registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.59%.

The stock witnessed a 9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.73%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has around 113000 employees, a market worth around $114.49B and $34.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.26 and Fwd P/E is 21.01. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.77% and -10.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honeywell International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/16/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 702.30M, and float is at 700.67M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deily Linnet F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Deily Linnet F sold 2,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $179.01 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6045.0 shares.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 21.82% up over the past 12 months.