Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HST Stock Is Going Next

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) is -39.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -41.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.30, the stock is 2.70% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.87 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -17.21% off its SMA200. HST registered -28.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.47% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.22M.

The stock witnessed a 9.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $8.07B and $3.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.86% and -40.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $276.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -78.10% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

801 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), with 8.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 105.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 705.10M, and float is at 696.85M with Short Float at 5.54%. Institutions hold 103.92% of the Float.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKOWICH WALTER C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 5,566 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $10.63 per share for a total of $59167.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43198.0 shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Bair Sheila Colleen (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $10.16 per share for $10157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, MARRIOTT RICHARD E (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 146,026 shares at an average price of $18.51 for $2.7 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -42.13% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -51.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.