InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) And DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Saying Scary Stuff?

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX: NSPR) shares are -59.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.92% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.17% down YTD and -47.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.76% and -11.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2015, Oppenheimer recommended the NSPR stock is a Perform, while earlier, Rodman & Renshaw had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 07, 2016. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.44. The forecasts give the InspireMD Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.0% or 78.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.28, up from the -$1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.3, down -54.30% from -$4.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and -$0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 287,931 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 105,550 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kester Thomas J, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $20750.0 at $0.42 per share on Jun 03. The CEO and President had earlier bought another 55,550 NSPR shares valued at $24998.0 on Jun 05. The shares were bought at $0.45 per share.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), on the other hand, is trading around $5.37 with a market cap of $1.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DRH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.15 million. This represented a 99.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.38 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.14 million, significantly lower than the $80.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$89.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at DiamondRock Hospitality Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 378,141 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,393 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with 24.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 196.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 37.11 million shares worth more than $205.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 18.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.6 million and represent 15.73% of shares outstanding.