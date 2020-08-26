Investing action plan for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) And Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares are 165.32% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.26% or $0.38 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +416.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.92% down YTD and 258.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.44% and 9.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.45. The forecasts give the Carver Bancorp Inc. stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $300.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.85% or 97.85%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 30,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), on the other hand, is trading around $9.61 with a market cap of $341.15M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.63 and spell out a less modest performance – a -11.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RUTH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.48 million. This represented a 34.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.42 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $567.03 million from $535.86 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.73 million, significantly lower than the $23.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$10.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 174,086 shares. Insider sales totaled 148,302 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.66M shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.40% with a share float percentage of 32.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.69 million shares worth more than $38.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.25 million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.