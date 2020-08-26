Investing action plan for RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) And Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares are 12.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.30% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +321.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.73% down YTD and -21.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -10.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2011, Brigantine recommended the RNWK stock is a Hold, while earlier, Brigantine had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 13, 2012. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.35. The forecasts give the RealNetworks Inc. stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.23% or 79.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,096 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,272 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Parham Michael, a SVP General Counsel at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $15980.0 at $1.60 per share on Aug 27. The SVP General Counsel had earlier sold another 7,500 RNWK shares valued at $12157.0 on Nov 08. The shares were sold at $1.62 per share.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS), on the other hand, is trading around $9.32 with a market cap of $6.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SBS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 32.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $32.42 million. This represented a 96.08% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $826.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $9.09 billion from $10.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $536.05 million, significantly higher than the $468.39 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $536.05 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 41.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.70% with a share float percentage of 338.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Impax Asset Management Group Plc with over 11.58 million shares worth more than $121.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Impax Asset Management Group Plc held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nordea Investment Management Ab, with the investment firm holding over 8.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.82 million and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.