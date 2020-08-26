Investors have great interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares are -31.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 33.33% or $0.9 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +125.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.00% down YTD and 71.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.82% and -1.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 27, 2019, ROTH Capital recommended the JFIN stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the JFIN stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.00. The forecasts give the Jiayin Group Inc. stock a price target range of $28.28 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.28. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.27% or 87.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.40% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.8, down -22.70% from $1.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.60 with a market cap of $1.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RPAI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.36 million. This represented a 80.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $96.8 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $64.42 million, significantly lower than the $99.19 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$21.32 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Retail Properties of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 135,842 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.64M shares after the latest sales, with 8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 212.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Properties of America Inc. having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.05 million shares worth more than $278.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 17.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 32.94 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $241.14 million and represent 15.38% of shares outstanding.