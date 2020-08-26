Investors have great interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) shares are 42.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -31.92% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +74.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.50% down YTD and -34.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -60.39% and -64.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co recommended the NAK stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 19, 2017. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NAK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock a price target range of $3.72 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.6% or 64.12%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.19 with a market cap of $502.75M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MUX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.43 million. This represented a 32.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.29 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $504.71 million from $523.63 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$20.1 million, significantly lower than the -$9.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$28.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at McEwen Mining Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 6,191,700 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 82.79M shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.10% with a share float percentage of 318.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 16.97 million shares worth more than $17.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.57 million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.