Is Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) a good stock to buy now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is 33.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.22 and a high of $17.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.47 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -11.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.67, the stock is 1.92% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.23 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock 22.38% off its SMA200. TME registered 16.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.72M.

The stock witnessed a -2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.13%, and is 10.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 3610 employees, a market worth around $25.52B and $3.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.64 and Fwd P/E is 28.91. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.96% and -12.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with 85.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.18% while institutional investors hold 39.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 635.93M with Short Float at 5.67%. Institutions hold 37.81% of the Float.