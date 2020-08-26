Is there a cornucopia of returns in Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) And AXT Inc. (AXTI)

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares are -86.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 34.81% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +41.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.76% down YTD and -41.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.51% and -18.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, SunTrust recommended the LONE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 11, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LONE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.36. The forecasts give the Lonestar Resources US Inc. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.0% or 28.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -143.80% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.36, up 62.00% from -$11.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 336,522 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,969. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ELLIS HENRY, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $20409.0 at $2.04 per share on Nov 19. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER had earlier bought another 5,000 LONE shares valued at $10947.0 on Jan 16. The shares were bought at $2.19 per share.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.92 with a market cap of $264.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the AXT Inc. (AXTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXTI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.66 million. This represented a 69.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $22.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $226.22 million from $222.64 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.25 million while total current assets were at $110.73 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.98 million, significantly lower than the $5.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at AXT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 151,636 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,800 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.00% with a share float percentage of 38.51M.