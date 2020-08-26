Is there a cornucopia of returns in One Stop Systems Inc. (OSS) And Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares are 38.61% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 19.66% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +374.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.83% down YTD and 68.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.81% and 29.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OSS stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.33. The forecasts give the One Stop Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.09% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, down -8.70% from -$0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 183,811 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 201,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,765 and 179,381 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reardon James M, a President, CDI at the company, sold 11,942 shares worth $29497.0 at $2.47 per share on Aug 24. The President, CDI had earlier sold another 61,723 OSS shares valued at $0.16 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $2.59 per share. Reardon James M (President, CDI) sold 6,954 shares at $2.51 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $17455.0 while Cooper Steve D, (10% Owner) sold 12,250 shares on Aug 20 for $30870.0 with each share fetching $2.52.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), on the other hand, is trading around $20.70 with a market cap of $1.77B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $Consumer Cyclical per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $128.67 million. This represented a -572.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.62 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.94 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $2.97 billion from $2.72 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$110.7 million, significantly lower than the $126.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$186.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 1,452,343 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,981 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of Six Flags Entertainment Corpora shares after the latest sales, with Edison International net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.70% with a share float percentage of 76.15M.