Is there a cornucopia of returns in Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) And Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are 119.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.79% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,398.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.02% down YTD and 73.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.44% and 70.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 09, 2020, Susquehanna recommended the PENN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 13, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PENN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $56.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.50. The forecasts give the Penn National Gaming Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 9.39% or -155.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.90% in the current quarter to $0.01, down from the $0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$6.28, down -34.50% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 638,144 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 687,357. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,139 and 315,139 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reibstein Saul, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $0.25 million at $50.19 per share on Aug 12. The Director had earlier sold another 6,000 PENN shares valued at $0.32 million on Aug 13. The shares were sold at $52.52 per share. LaBombard Christine (SVP and CAO) sold 6,540 shares at $49.03 per share on Aug 11 for a total of $0.32 million while Reibstein Saul, (Director) sold 25,000 shares on Aug 11 for $1.22 million with each share fetching $48.82.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.88 with a market cap of $46.85M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $Healthcare per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANIX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Name, the total assets figure advanced to $5.92 million from $6.16 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.62 million while total current assets were at $5.66 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.47 million, significantly lower than the -$2.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.49 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Anixa Biosciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 123,249 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of AdvanSix Inc. shares after the latest sales, with ANNX net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.90% with a share float percentage of 21.69M.