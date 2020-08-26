It makes sense to watch Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) And Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares are -23.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.11% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -81.34% down YTD and -25.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -72.01% and -76.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ONTX stock is a Hold, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ONTX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.29. The forecasts give the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 90.33% or 3.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 29.20% from -$1.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,041,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 703,244. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

OLER ABRAHAM N., a SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $5550.0 at $0.37 per share on May 19. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 ONTX shares valued at $3626.0 on May 19. The shares were bought at $0.36 per share. Guerin Mark Patrick (Chief Financial Officer) bought 21,000 shares at $0.36 per share on May 19 for a total of $7560.0 while Fruchtman Steven M, (President, Chief Executive Off) bought 26,800 shares on May 19 for $9857.0 with each share fetching $0.37.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.30 with a market cap of $394.93M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $354.47 million. This represented a 28.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $495.08 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.35 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.27 billion from $2.98 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$197.53 million, significantly lower than the $5.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$205.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Triumph Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 228,043 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,911 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 771.2k shares after the latest sales, with 42.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 51.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Triumph Group Inc. having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.33 million shares worth more than $66.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 7.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.76 million and represent 13.80% of shares outstanding.