Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 40.52% Upside

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -51.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.47 and a high of $9.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.52% off the consensus price target high of $7.33 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.54% higher than the price target low of $4.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.36, the stock is -7.76% and -11.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.32 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -27.98% off its SMA200. ITUB registered -44.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.45M.

The stock witnessed a -18.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.67%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 97400 employees, a market worth around $42.55B and $24.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.49 and Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -52.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $5.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

479 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), with 12.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 25.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.76B, and float is at 5.30B with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 25.06% of the Float.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -34.52% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -41.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.