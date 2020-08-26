KeyCorp (KEY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -38.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -4.25% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.51, the stock is 1.28% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.9 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -15.13% off its SMA200. KEY registered -21.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.81%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 16587 employees, a market worth around $12.25B and $5.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.23 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.92% and -39.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KeyCorp (KEY) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

1,057 institutions hold shares in KeyCorp (KEY), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 83.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 976.00M, and float is at 970.32M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 83.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.5 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.63% of the KEY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 84.82 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 48.01 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $584.71 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 41.9 million with a market value of $510.3 million.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mago Angela G, the company’s Head of Commercial Bank. SEC filings show that Mago Angela G sold 3,646 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 24 at a price of $12.46 per share for a total of $45429.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Highsmith Carlton L (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $11.89 per share for $23780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66874.0 shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, GILLIS RUTH ANN M (Director) acquired 4,485 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $49784.0. The insider now directly holds 53,597 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) that is trading -28.08% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -45.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.21% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.