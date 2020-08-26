LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Vs. Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Which Is Riskier?

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares are 269.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.68% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +330.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.97% down YTD and 16.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.90% and -22.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 06, 2017, Dougherty & Company recommended the LPTH stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 13, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the LPTH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.54.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.02, up 3.90% from -$0.1 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,409 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,766. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Retreage Donald O’connor JR, a CFO at the company, bought 500 shares worth $643.0 at $1.29 per share on Feb 25. The CFO had earlier bought another 500 LPTH shares valued at $584.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $1.17 per share. Retreage Donald O’connor JR (CFO) bought 500 shares at $0.65 per share on Dec 20 for a total of $325.0 while Retreage Donald O’connor JR, (CFO) bought 500 shares on Oct 31 for $360.0 with each share fetching $0.72.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), on the other hand, is trading around $7.40 with a market cap of $617.83M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EVRI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.44 million. This represented a -112.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $38.72 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.48 billion from $1.3 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$38.41 million, significantly higher than the -$87.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$68.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Everi Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 451,258 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,375 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 930.56k shares after the latest sales, with 80.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.10% with a share float percentage of 84.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everi Holdings Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eagle Asset Management Inc with over 6.2 million shares worth more than $32.01 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Eagle Asset Management Inc held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.5 million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.