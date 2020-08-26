Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is -39.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $69.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.77% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -4.14% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.45, the stock is -2.56% and -1.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.08 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -14.91% off its SMA200. MPC registered -20.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.02M.

The stock witnessed a -5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 60910 employees, a market worth around $23.87B and $101.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.60. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.86% and -47.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $17.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.30% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

1,407 institutions hold shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), with 3.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 79.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 650.00M, and float is at 647.01M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 78.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 69.9 million shares valued at $2.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the MPC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 55.02 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.77 million shares representing 5.65% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 12.93 million with a market value of $483.19 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 31 times.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -26.40% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -46.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.