MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is 82.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -428.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -428.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is -24.10% and -22.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.82 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock 48.28% off its SMA200. MVIS registered 115.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 379.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8125 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9528.

The stock witnessed a -36.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.89%, and is -9.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $194.11M and $7.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 759.48% and -61.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (661.80%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $560k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.90% in year-over-year returns.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 18.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.45M, and float is at 142.66M with Short Float at 12.98%. Institutions hold 18.38% of the Float.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TURNER BRIAN V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TURNER BRIAN V bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $12444.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

MicroVision Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that TURNER BRIAN V (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.88 per share for $30741.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MVIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Mulligan Perry (CEO) acquired 33,000 shares at an average price of $0.75 for $24710.0. The insider now directly holds 755,207 shares of MicroVision Inc. (MVIS).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 234.81% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 16.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.47% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.38.