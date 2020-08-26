NN Inc. (NNBR) Vs. Cerus Corporation (CERS): Those Ticking Clocks

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares are -47.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.95% or -$0.66 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +258.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.46% down YTD and 0.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.80% and -6.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the NNBR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, William Blair had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 11, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NNBR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.00. The forecasts give the NN Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.83% or 19.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.09, down -16.40% from $0.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 448,512 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), on the other hand, is trading around $6.32 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cerus Corporation (CERS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CERS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -63.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $32.44 million. This represented a -20.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.83 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $215.49 million from $215.36 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $101.57 million while total current assets were at $178.97 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$27.61 million, significantly higher than the -$35.06 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$28.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Cerus Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 1,273,553 shares. Insider sales totaled 744,287 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.52M shares after the latest sales, with 17.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.60% with a share float percentage of 162.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 21.76 million shares worth more than $143.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.53 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.