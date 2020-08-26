Oracle Corporation (ORCL) – The -0.16% Downside Potential Remains

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 5.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.71 and a high of $57.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $56.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.87% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -27.48% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.09, the stock is 1.69% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.42 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 4.91% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 7.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.14M.

The stock witnessed a 1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.43%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $172.34B and $39.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.15 and Fwd P/E is 12.72. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.25% and -3.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $9.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

2,420 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with 1.12B shares held by insiders accounting for 36.36% while institutional investors hold 82.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 1.92B with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 52.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 189.43 million shares valued at $10.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.17% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 149.9 million shares valued at $8.29 billion to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 91.81 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $5.07 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 1.22% of the shares totaling 37.55 million with a market value of $2.08 billion.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $55.25 per share for a total of $55.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 billion shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $54.94 per share for $68.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 billion shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH (Executive Chairman) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $54.48 for $76.27 million. The insider now directly holds 1,138,732,353 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 67.77% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 18.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.