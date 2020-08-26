Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) picks momentum as shares rise 6.35%

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.75, the stock is -1.87% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. PSTG registered 6.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.82% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.45M.

The stock witnessed a -7.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.57%, and is 6.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $1.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.02. Profit margin for the company is -11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.22% and -18.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $443.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Top Institutional Holders

331 institutions hold shares in Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG), with 25.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.63% while institutional investors hold 91.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 262.94M, and float is at 243.36M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 83.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.93 million shares valued at $379.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the PSTG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 18.64 million shares valued at $323.02 million to account for 7.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 17.69 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $306.56 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 16.22 million with a market value of $281.16 million.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dietzen Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dietzen Scott sold 9,454 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.29 million shares.

Pure Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Dietzen Scott (Director) sold a total of 179,914 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $18.02 per share for $3.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.3 million shares of the PSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Dietzen Scott (Director) disposed off 166,595 shares at an average price of $18.02 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 662,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG).

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology plc (STX) that is -3.46% lower over the past 12 months.