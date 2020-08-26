Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: RMED) is -68.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The RMED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is 9.94% and -15.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.71 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -66.41% off its SMA200. RMED registered -80.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.10% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.98M.

The stock witnessed a -7.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.27%, and is 17.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.66% over the week and 12.18% over the month.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $23.78M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.70% and -86.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-171.40%).

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $1.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), with 32.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.27% while institutional investors hold 33.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.47M, and float is at 58.71M with Short Float at 5.92%. Institutions hold 18.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.87 million shares valued at $0.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.20% of the RMED Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alethea Capital Management, LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.51 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $0.23 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGuire Jonathan Will, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that McGuire Jonathan Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $3500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Kraws Jeffrey J (Co-President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $0.35 per share for $3500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the RMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Jackson Andrew C. (CFO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.35 for $3500.0. The insider now directly holds 50,202 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED).