Range Resources Corporation (RRC) And MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) Among Headliners

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) shares are 70.93% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.73% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +414.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.53% down YTD and 32.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.82% and 38.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the RRC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 12, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the RRC stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Range Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.79% or -107.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 41.20% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, down -11.00% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,435,524 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 149,015. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 255,330 and 147,577 in purchases and sales respectively.

GRAY STEVEN D, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $0.21 million at $2.11 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 25,000 RRC shares valued at $54000.0 on Mar 27. The shares were bought at $2.16 per share. Scucchi Mark (SVP & CFO) bought 9,300 shares at $2.07 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $19251.0 while Scucchi Mark, (SVP & CFO) bought 5,700 shares on Mar 10 for $12654.0 with each share fetching $2.22.

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL), on the other hand, is trading around $6.56 with a market cap of $684.60M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MOBL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -16.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $55.0 million. This represented a 6.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $58.92 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $200.27 million from $194.19 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.4 million, significantly lower than the $3.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at MobileIron Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 891,003 shares. Insider sales totaled 257,957 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.68M shares after the latest sales, with 36.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.70% with a share float percentage of 114.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MobileIron Inc. having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company.