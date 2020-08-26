Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is -31.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.71 and a high of $93.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The RTX stock was last observed hovering at around $61.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.65% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.69% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.95, the stock is -0.09% and -1.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.66 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -15.36% off its SMA200. RTX registered -17.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.55%, and is -1.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has around 243200 employees, a market worth around $94.22B and $64.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 149.39 and Fwd P/E is 15.81. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.72% and -34.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $15.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.70% in year-over-year returns.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Top Institutional Holders

2,333 institutions hold shares in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 46.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.50B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 46.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 128.69 million shares valued at $7.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the RTX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 127.18 million shares valued at $7.84 billion to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 98.81 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $6.09 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 43.69 million with a market value of $2.69 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Winnefeld James A Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Winnefeld James A Jr bought 407 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $56.55 per share for a total of $23016.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7360.0 shares.