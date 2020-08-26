Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:RIOT Stock Is Going Next

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 219.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.29% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is 0.08% and 27.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.33 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 103.75% off its SMA200. RIOT registered 86.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 187.55%.

The stock witnessed a 35.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.87%, and is -11.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.85% over the week and 14.83% over the month.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $181.76M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 600.59% and -21.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.53M, and float is at 32.88M with Short Float at 19.35%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -2.89% down over the past 12 months.