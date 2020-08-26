Sea Limited (SE) And Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) Saying Scary Stuff?

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares are 283.22% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.47% or $3.72 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +332.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.56% down YTD and 95.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.58% and 34.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 01, 2020, Stephens recommended the SE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, CLSA had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 18, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $154.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $159.91. The forecasts give the Sea Limited stock a price target range of $195.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $124.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.96% or -24.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -65.90% in the current quarter to -$0.48, down from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.29, up 80.70% from -$2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.94 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.16 for the next year.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.19 with a market cap of $32.01M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXAS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.47 million. This represented a -2933.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.99 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow, the total assets figure advanced to $300.02 million from $381.93 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.49 million, significantly lower than the $42.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company's free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Abraxas Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.80% with a share float percentage of 162.91M.