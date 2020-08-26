Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock Surged by 15.26% yesterday

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is -70.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $11.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGLB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is 9.00% and 8.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67.06 million and changing 15.26% at the moment leaves the stock -45.32% off its SMA200. SGLB registered -60.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.17%.

The stock witnessed a 15.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is 10.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.74% over the week and 10.38% over the month.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $11.31M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 45.69% and -75.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-798.00%).

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sigma Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.26M, and float is at 2.86M with Short Float at 7.31%.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) that is trading -2.70% down over the past 12 months. Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is 57.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.