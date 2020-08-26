Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are 45.38% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.43% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +350.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -88.73% down YTD and 149.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.61% and 158.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.76. The forecasts give the Eastman Kodak Company stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -576.0% or -576.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,335,941 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 427,798. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 46,737 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, a Executive Chairman at the company, bought 46,737 shares worth $0.1 million at $2.22 per share on Jun 23. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 KODK shares valued at $11100.0 on Jun 23. The shares were bought at $2.22 per share. Katz Philippe D (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $2.48 per share on Jun 11 for a total of $12400.0 while Bullwinkle David E, (CFO and Senior Vice President) bought 2,872 shares on May 18 for $7582.0 with each share fetching $2.64.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.92 with a market cap of $99.66M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -46.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MITT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.61 million. This represented a 35.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $13.37 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 160,483 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 686.06k shares after the latest sales, with 30.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.40% with a share float percentage of 33.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.33 million shares worth more than $7.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lsv Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 0.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.49 million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.