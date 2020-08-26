Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares are -43.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.88% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +249.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.92% down YTD and 29.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.11% and 22.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 06, 2020, R. F. Lafferty recommended the ENBL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on August 06, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ENBL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.13. The forecasts give the Enable Midstream Partners LP stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.63% or -40.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -38.50% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -13.30% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 348,420 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trauschke Sean, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $97000.0 at $9.70 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 ENBL shares valued at $18940.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.41 per share.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT), on the other hand, is trading around $18.05 with a market cap of $2.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.59% return.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at SelectQuote Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 75,080,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,851,440 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.60% with a share float percentage of 114.87M.